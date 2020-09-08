Pandemic doesn’t stop library programs

COVID-19 can’t stop the Hillsboro library from having fun. This month, the library is creating a special collage with the help of patrons, adding story time craft videos every Wednesday on Facebook; and holding a bingo contest in honor of Library Card Sign-up Month.

“We miss our traditional programming,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “But the safety of our patrons and staff is a top priority. So we’ve come up with some ways to have lots of fun while still social distancing.”

The library’s Quarantine Scene is a collage of photos that will feature any creative projects patrons have completed since the pandemic began. “If you’ve taken this time to make some crafts, build some furniture, bake some cakes — anything creative at all — bring in a picture or send it to hillsboro@highlandco.org,” Davidson said.

She added that the first 30 patrons to participate will also be able to choose a prize. “We have some Dairy Queen coupons from summer reading,” Davidson said, “as well as fun stickers, pens and more.”

“We also want to say a big thank you to all of our sponsors from this year’s summer reading,” she added.

Patrons of all ages are invited to add to the Quarantine Scene collage.

In addition, the library’s Facebook page will feature story time craft videos every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

“Since we can’t have story time right now, our children’s manager Gabrielle Pitzer wanted to still have a way for the kids to have fun and great creative,” Davidson said. “Every week, we’ll be posting a video with themed crafts and book suggestions.”

This month’s themes are: Farm animals, pirates, bears, and apples.

Finally, the library is also celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September with bingo for all ages. Patrons can sign up at the children’s desk or at the front desk. Every completed bingo card will be a chance to win a library prize pack. A child, teen and adult winner will be chosen.

In addition, children who sign up for their first library card during September will receive a special goodie bag.

For more information on these programs, or about the library, visit www.highlandco.org or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Sarah Davidson is the circulation manager at the Highland County District Library.