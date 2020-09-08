This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Lottie Dah, a small mixed-breed pup. When Lottie Dah first came to the pound, she weighed just 11 pounds, but she’s up to 15 pounds now. This sweet little munchkin is about 3 months old and has the freckled coloring of a bird dog and the heart of a lamb. Affectionate and playful, Lottie Dah is eager for a family and new friends and, perhaps, some extra treats. To meet Lottie Dah or any of the other dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393- 8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Lottie Dah, a small mixed-breed pup. When Lottie Dah first came to the pound, she weighed just 11 pounds, but she’s up to 15 pounds now. This sweet little munchkin is about 3 months old and has the freckled coloring of a bird dog and the heart of a lamb. Affectionate and playful, Lottie Dah is eager for a family and new friends and, perhaps, some extra treats. To meet Lottie Dah or any of the other dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393- 8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_LottieDah-dp.jpg This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Lottie Dah, a small mixed-breed pup. When Lottie Dah first came to the pound, she weighed just 11 pounds, but she’s up to 15 pounds now. This sweet little munchkin is about 3 months old and has the freckled coloring of a bird dog and the heart of a lamb. Affectionate and playful, Lottie Dah is eager for a family and new friends and, perhaps, some extra treats. To meet Lottie Dah or any of the other dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393- 8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. Submitted photo