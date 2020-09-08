Extreme ride at the fair

Kailyn Greer takes part in the Extreme Trail competition Tuesday at the 2020 Highland County Fair. The Jr. Fair schedule in this year’s fair shortened by COVID-19 wraps up Wednesday. On Thursday buyers will be allowed to visit the Wharton Building on the fairgrounds from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to select the exhibitors they would like to make donations to. On Friday the fairgrounds will be open to the public with no admission fee for anyone wanting to purchase fair good from the vendors.

