Sierra Benney completes a three-leg tie Wednesday at the Highland County Fairgrounds where she competed in the goat tying competiton as part of the 2020 Highland County Fair. Shortened this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday saw the completion of Jr. Fair events. On Thursday buyers will be allowed to visit the Wharton Building on the fairgrounds from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to select the exhibitors they would like to make donations to. On Friday the fairgrounds will be open to the public with no admission fee for anyone wanting to purchase fair food from the vendors.

Sierra Benney completes a three-leg tie Wednesday at the Highland County Fairgrounds where she competed in the goat tying competiton as part of the 2020 Highland County Fair. Shortened this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday saw the completion of Jr. Fair events. On Thursday buyers will be allowed to visit the Wharton Building on the fairgrounds from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to select the exhibitors they would like to make donations to. On Friday the fairgrounds will be open to the public with no admission fee for anyone wanting to purchase fair food from the vendors.