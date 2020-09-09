Scenes from the 2020 Highland County Fair

Oakley Engle shows her Grand Champion Market Barrow on Wednesday at the Highland County Fair. Engle also was named Overall Swine Showmanship Champion. She is the daughter of Scott and Erica Engle.

Brooklyn Niece takes part in the 14-18 years age group in the ground roping competition Wednesday at the 2020 Highland County Fair.

Three boys sit and eat on a display tractor Wednesday at the 2020 Highland County Fair in Hillsboro.

Emmy Hawkins, a member of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter, competes in the dog obedience competition Wednesday at the Highland County Fair.