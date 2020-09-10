Fender completes basic training

Jonathan Allen Fender, a 2019 graduate of Wilmington High School, graduated U.S. Air Force basic training on Feb. 7, 202o from JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, with technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas.

He is currently stationed at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

Fender is the son of Steven and Nancy Fender of New Vienna, grandson of Stanley and Doris Fender of Hillsboro and Jim and Dianna Shaper of New Vienna, and great-grandson of Barbara Snyder of Wilmington.

Submitted by the U.S. Air Force.