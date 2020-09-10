Posted on by

2020 Highland County Fair scenes


photo

During the poultry show at the Highland County Fair the 2020 Friend of 4-H Award recipients were announced. Two of the recipients were Daryl and Kristina Waits. Daryl is the Highland County Fair veterinarian, assists with teaching poultry quality assurance, is a 4-H advisor and also is willing to assist where needed. Kristina can be seen at the fair taking urine samples of champions during. She is also a 4-H advisor and always willing to assist in any way when asked. Pictured, from left, are Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president; Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator; and Waits.


Submitted photos

During the poultry show at the Highland County Fair the 2020 Friend of 4-H Award recipients were announced. One recipient was Diane Waits. She is the advisor of two 4-H clubs, superintendent of the Poultry Barn, helps with poultry quality assurance, is a member of the Extension Support Committee, volunteers for many different aspects of the 4-H program, and is always willing to assist anywhere that is needed. Pictured, from left, are Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president; Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator; Kristina Waits; and Daryl Waits.


Submitted photos

During the poultry show at the Highland County Fair the 2020 Friend of 4-H Award recipients were announced. Two of the recipients were Daryl and Kristina Waits. Daryl is the Highland County Fair veterinarian, assists with teaching poultry quality assurance, is a 4-H advisor and also is willing to assist where needed. Kristina can be seen at the fair taking urine samples of champions during. She is also a 4-H advisor and always willing to assist in any way when asked. Pictured, from left, are Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president; Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator; and Waits.

During the poultry show at the Highland County Fair the 2020 Friend of 4-H Award recipients were announced. One recipient was Diane Waits. She is the advisor of two 4-H clubs, superintendent of the Poultry Barn, helps with poultry quality assurance, is a member of the Extension Support Committee, volunteers for many different aspects of the 4-H program, and is always willing to assist anywhere that is needed. Pictured, from left, are Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president; Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator; Kristina Waits; and Daryl Waits.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Jr.-Leader-Sara-Newsome.jpgSubmitted photos

During the poultry show at the Highland County Fair the 2020 Friend of 4-H Award recipients were announced. Two of the recipients were Daryl and Kristina Waits. Daryl is the Highland County Fair veterinarian, assists with teaching poultry quality assurance, is a 4-H advisor and also is willing to assist where needed. Kristina can be seen at the fair taking urine samples of champions during. She is also a 4-H advisor and always willing to assist in any way when asked. Pictured, from left, are Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president; Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator; and Waits.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Friend-of-4-H-Daryl-Kris-Waits.jpgDuring the poultry show at the Highland County Fair the 2020 Friend of 4-H Award recipients were announced. Two of the recipients were Daryl and Kristina Waits. Daryl is the Highland County Fair veterinarian, assists with teaching poultry quality assurance, is a 4-H advisor and also is willing to assist where needed. Kristina can be seen at the fair taking urine samples of champions during. She is also a 4-H advisor and always willing to assist in any way when asked. Pictured, from left, are Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president; Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator; and Waits. Submitted photos

During the poultry show at the Highland County Fair the 2020 Friend of 4-H Award recipients were announced. One recipient was Diane Waits. She is the advisor of two 4-H clubs, superintendent of the Poultry Barn, helps with poultry quality assurance, is a member of the Extension Support Committee, volunteers for many different aspects of the 4-H program, and is always willing to assist anywhere that is needed. Pictured, from left, are Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president; Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator; Kristina Waits; and Daryl Waits.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Friend-of-4-H-Diane-Waits.jpgDuring the poultry show at the Highland County Fair the 2020 Friend of 4-H Award recipients were announced. One recipient was Diane Waits. She is the advisor of two 4-H clubs, superintendent of the Poultry Barn, helps with poultry quality assurance, is a member of the Extension Support Committee, volunteers for many different aspects of the 4-H program, and is always willing to assist anywhere that is needed. Pictured, from left, are Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president; Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator; Kristina Waits; and Daryl Waits. Submitted photos