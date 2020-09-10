Grover wins Shanks Award

Lana Grover, a 2018 graduate of Hillsboro High School, has been named the 2020 winner of the Bob Shanks Outstanding Youth Scholarship Award at the Highland County Fair.

The Bob Shanks Award was established to recognize an outstanding youth and encourage them to continue their education with the hopes that they may also return to the county and contribute to its growth and development. Applicants must be a high school graduate during current year and/or a college student between the ages of 16 and 20 as of the fair, according to Kathy Bruynis, a 4-H educator and OSU Extension area leader.

“Many of you remember that Bob Shanks was the longtime Highland County Farm Bureau Organization director where he served for over 35 years. He dedicated his career to the leadership development of our county youth,” Bruynis said. “This year’s recipient is Lana Grover. Lana Grover is the is the daughter of John and Kristy Grover. Lana is a member of Marshall Jr. Farmers 4-H Club, Highland County Junior Fairboard, and Hillsboro FFA, where she held several leadership roles. Lana is currently studying animal science and minoring in biology at Wilmington College

Her goal, Bruynis said, is to become a large animal veterinarian.

“I learned that the best leaders stay true to themselves while servicing others with passion, honor and love,” Grover said. “Every day, I am growing as a person and leader, learning how to create a greater impact on my school and community.”

The award was presented to Grover by last year’s winner, Atlee Carr.

Lana Grover (left) is presented with the Bob Shanks Outstanding Youth Scholarship Award by Kathy Bruynis, a 4-H educator and OSU Extension area leader.

Honor recognizes outstanding youth