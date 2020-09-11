Boiled milk ‘vaccines,’ Colony Theatre opens

Editor’s note—Each Saturday we take a look back at some of the important, interesting or even odd events, along with interesting advertising features, as they were reported during the same week throughout the years.

This week in 1906, The Hillsborough Gazette reported that an arsonist had attempted to burn down the Village of Leesburg. The paper described it as “a disastrous conflagration resulting in many business houses destroyed—Hillsboro Fire Department goes to rescue.”

A pair of county officials completed their second terms in office and handed off their duties to their successors. Recorder Joseph Miller and Surveyor Hugh Vance turned their offices over to O.A. Landess and R.W. Hunter.

Drinking boiled milk would vaccinate a person against consumption, today known as tuberculosis, or so wrote a family physician.

Appearing next to the good doctor’s article was an advertisement for Kennedy’s Honey and Tar Laxative, guaranteed to provide quick relief for whooping cough, the common cold and constipation.

Col. D.Q. Morrow and a group of Republicans gathered at the Highland County Courthouse to select delegates to the state convention. The editor wrote that “they endorsed everything they could think of and launched a boom for Foraker for President in 1908.”

The Hillsboro Public Schools were set to open Monday, Sept. 10, with all of the grades meeting that morning for organization and then dismissing until the afternoon. In a major curriculum change, the schools would use Hunt’s Speller instead of the tried-and-true McGuffey Readers and Reed’s Primary Spellers during the 1906-07 school year.

The annual Barrett family reunion was held in W.A. Barrett’s grove near Bridges and was attended by about 3,000 people, who enjoyed a full program of music, speeches and food.

Hillsboro Light & Fuel Co. encouraged everyone to put away those smoky, ill-smelling and dangerous coal oil lamps and have electricity installed in their homes. The company advertised that for the average homeowner, it would cost just 35 cents a month for each light fixture installed.

A family fight was brewing concerning the will of Joseph Worthington, described as “for many years one of the richest men in the county.” His estate was listed as being worth $175,000 in 1906 — or $4.5 million in 2020.

This week in 1938, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the new $75,000 Colony Theatre was to have its grand opening Thursday, Sept. 15.

At the New Rand Theatre in Lynchburg, Tuesday was 10 cent bargain night, and “Romance on the Run” with Donald Wood and Patricia Ellis was on the big screen, while over at the Lyric in Greenfield, it was the last night for “Mother Carey’s Chickens,” starring Ruby Keeler and James Ellison.

Plans for the annual Hillsboro Fall Festival included popular horse pulling events and six bands from nearby communities, providing free concerts throughout the week of the show.

A new tire retreading plant was opening in Hillsboro, owned and operated by D.E. Alexander and S.E. Denny in the old Haley garage building.

In news from Lynchburg, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Puckett of Columbus called on friends and relatives Thursday, the ball game in Cincinnati attracted a number of fans from this community, and businessmen and citizens met Friday night to make plans for a new addition to the school and city buildings, and pumping station.

Hillsboro Paint & Glass invited everyone to come in and hear the new Zenith radio’s for 1939, priced at just $14.95 and up.

It’s not too late for a “Super Coach Vacation.” Take a round trip to St. Louis on a Greyhound bus for $6.65 or to Washington, D.C. for $7.95. Phone 45 or stop into the Greyhound bus depot at the Parker Hotel in Hillsboro.

New Ohio Driver’s Licenses for 1938-39 were due after Oct. 1, according to state registrar Frank West. Drivers licenses were 40 cents and chauffeur’s licenses were 90 cents, and they would be on sale starting Sept. 15 at 700 deputy registrars across the state.

The paper reported that births outnumbered deaths for the month of August. There were 52 births in Highland County and 36 deaths. The paper noted that a majority of the deaths were heart-related.

This week in 1957, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported the 11th annual Highland County Fair had enjoyed good attendance, with nearly 8,000 in paid attendance during its four-day run.

Kenneth Bohl of Mowrystown proudly posed next to his grand champion steer, Randy K, in a photo taken at the fair. The Angus steer weighed in a 1,225 pounds and brought 71 cents a pound.

At Albers, three-pounds of fancy Jonathan apples were 49 cents, a 25-pound bag of Jack Frost sugar was $2.63 and a one-pound can of Patsy Ann fresh ground coffee was 79 cents.

The last Union veteran of the Civil War died the year before, but Highland County had a resident who was believed to be one of the few surviving widows of Civil War soldiers. Mrs. Louella Umphlett, who lived at 626 S. High St. in Hillsboro, was 92 years old.

Friday the 13th was the lucky day for folks stopping into the Hillsboro Dairy Queen. Buy any size sundae and get another one for a penny on Sept. 13, 1957.

“Contentment costs less in a brick home” an ad for the Mowrystown Brick & Tile Co. claimed. For the past ten years, southwestern Ohio’s only brick and tile plant had provided brick products for thousands of homes in the region.

The walls were going up on Hillsboro’s newest printing plant. The new home of Rotary Forms, Inc. of Detroit was being built on five acres of ground at a cost of $200,000.

This week in 2004, The Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that President George Bush made a campaign appearance at the Ross County Fairgrounds in Chillicothe.

Locally and nationally, Americans observed the third anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Unioto’s Sherman Tanks were no match for the Tribe from Hillsboro High School in the third game of the ’04 season. Hillsboro defeated the Chillicothe team 37-7.

Local attorney John Slagle was facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted on aggravated theft charges. He pled not guilty to diverting more than $500,000 from a Dayton law firm.

Joe “Hamilton Joe” Nuxhall would appear at Books ‘n More in Wilmington for a book signing. The former Cincinnati Reds player and Reds radio play-by-play broadcaster would be autographing copies of the book “Joe,” along with author Greg Hoard.

