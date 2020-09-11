In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello, I hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend. I know I did! I didn’t cook a lot, but the weekend before I fixed the best dessert ever: peach bread pudding with homemade caramel sauce.

Everyone went crazy about it. They wanted to drink the sauce! Seriously, it was the best I have ever had.

It is easy to make, and it keeps in the refrigerator for several days as you take it out and warm it up and warm up the caramel sauce and pour over it … YUMMY!

I hope you love it as much as my family did.

Have a wonderful weekend, and enjoy this beautiful weather we are having.

Easy peach bread pudding

Ingredients for bread pudding:

* 8 cups bread, cubed

* 3 eggs

* 3 tablespoons butter, melted

* 1 cup vanilla yogurt

* 1 cup milk

* 2 cups + 2 tablespoons sugar

* 2 cups fresh peaches, peeled, pitted and diced

* 1/2 cups pecans, chopped

* 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Ingredients for caramel sauce:

* 1 cup unsalted butter

* 1 cup heavy cream

* 1 cup brown sugar

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat 3 eggs. Add melted butter, yogurt and milk. Add 2 cups sugar slowly, stirring until it is dissolved. Add peaches and bread, mixing well.

Allow mixture to soak into bread, 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon.

Pour the bread mixture into the baking dish, and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Cover loosely with buttered foil, and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove foil, sprinkle with pecans and bake until the top is golden and the center is set, 20-25 minutes longer.

While the bread pudding is baking, make the caramel sauce.

In a heavy saucepan over medium-low heat, stir together the butter, heavy cream and brown sugar, and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, simmer until the sauce thickens, for about 5 minutes.

Pour caramel sauce over individual bread pudding servings. Top with vanilla ice cream.