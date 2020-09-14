Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Sept. 10
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Anthony Docter, 53, of Sabina, was arrested for failure to appear.
Corey Erbe, 20, of Mount Orab, was arrested for failure to appear.
Sept. 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Brad Kelch, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
Hakar Mahmood, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Sept. 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kyle Whitley, 30, of Hillsboro, was cited for no operator’s license.
OFFENSES/INCIDENTS
A report was received of a theft from the 400 block of West Walnut Street. The theft remains under investigation.