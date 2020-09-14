Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Anthony Docter, 53, of Sabina, was arrested for failure to appear.

Corey Erbe, 20, of Mount Orab, was arrested for failure to appear.

Sept. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brad Kelch, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Hakar Mahmood, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Sept. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kyle Whitley, 30, of Hillsboro, was cited for no operator’s license.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

A report was received of a theft from the 400 block of West Walnut Street. The theft remains under investigation.