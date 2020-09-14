Republican Party donates $2,000 to Junior Fairboard

The Highland County Republican Party and Republican officeholders and candidates presented the Highland County Junior Fair Board with $2,000 in donations last week. Junior fair coordinator Jana Holbrook and Junior Fair board members Lana Grover and Caden Hess accepted the contributions and thanked the group for their support. Pictured (front row, l-r) Fair board members Caden Hess and Lana Grover; Paulette Donley, GOP executive chair; Prosecutor Anneka Collins; Jr. Fair Coordinator Jana Holbrook; Karen Faust, GOP co-treasurer; and Clerk of Courts Ike Hodson; (second row, l-r) State Senator Bob Peterson; Commissioner Terry Britton; John Judkins representing Judge Bob Judkins; Commissioner Jeff Duncan; Chuck Emery, GOP co-treasurer; Auditor Bill Fawley; and Treasurer Vicki Warnock. Not pictured are Probate/Juvenile Judge Kevin Greer, Coroner Jeff Beery, Sheriff Donnie Barrera, Engineer Chris Fauber, Recorder Chad McConnaughey, Court of Appeals Judge Kristy Wilkin and candidate for commissioner Dave Daniels.

The Highland County Republican Party and Republican officeholders and candidates presented the Highland County Junior Fair Board with $2,000 in donations last week. Junior fair coordinator Jana Holbrook and Junior Fair board members Lana Grover and Caden Hess accepted the contributions and thanked the group for their support. Pictured (front row, l-r) Fair board members Caden Hess and Lana Grover; Paulette Donley, GOP executive chair; Prosecutor Anneka Collins; Jr. Fair Coordinator Jana Holbrook; Karen Faust, GOP co-treasurer; and Clerk of Courts Ike Hodson; (second row, l-r) State Senator Bob Peterson; Commissioner Terry Britton; John Judkins representing Judge Bob Judkins; Commissioner Jeff Duncan; Chuck Emery, GOP co-treasurer; Auditor Bill Fawley; and Treasurer Vicki Warnock. Not pictured are Probate/Juvenile Judge Kevin Greer, Coroner Jeff Beery, Sheriff Donnie Barrera, Engineer Chris Fauber, Recorder Chad McConnaughey, Court of Appeals Judge Kristy Wilkin and candidate for commissioner Dave Daniels. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Republicans.jpg The Highland County Republican Party and Republican officeholders and candidates presented the Highland County Junior Fair Board with $2,000 in donations last week. Junior fair coordinator Jana Holbrook and Junior Fair board members Lana Grover and Caden Hess accepted the contributions and thanked the group for their support. Pictured (front row, l-r) Fair board members Caden Hess and Lana Grover; Paulette Donley, GOP executive chair; Prosecutor Anneka Collins; Jr. Fair Coordinator Jana Holbrook; Karen Faust, GOP co-treasurer; and Clerk of Courts Ike Hodson; (second row, l-r) State Senator Bob Peterson; Commissioner Terry Britton; John Judkins representing Judge Bob Judkins; Commissioner Jeff Duncan; Chuck Emery, GOP co-treasurer; Auditor Bill Fawley; and Treasurer Vicki Warnock. Not pictured are Probate/Juvenile Judge Kevin Greer, Coroner Jeff Beery, Sheriff Donnie Barrera, Engineer Chris Fauber, Recorder Chad McConnaughey, Court of Appeals Judge Kristy Wilkin and candidate for commissioner Dave Daniels. Submitted photo