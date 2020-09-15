Hillsboro proclaims Constitution Week

During a ceremony held in his office Tuesday morning, Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha issued a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city of Hillsboro. Shown, from left, are Harsha, Highland House Museum Director and Daughters of the American Revolution member Vicki Knauff, and DAR Regent Jane Stowers. Stowers requested that everyone ring a bell at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution. At 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787, bells were rang following the signing of the foundational document in what is now known as Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

During a ceremony held in his office Tuesday morning, Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha issued a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city of Hillsboro. Shown, from left, are Harsha, Highland House Museum Director and Daughters of the American Revolution member Vicki Knauff, and DAR Regent Jane Stowers. Stowers requested that everyone ring a bell at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution. At 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787, bells were rang following the signing of the foundational document in what is now known as Independence Hall in Philadelphia. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Harsha-Knauff-and-Stowers.jpg During a ceremony held in his office Tuesday morning, Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha issued a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city of Hillsboro. Shown, from left, are Harsha, Highland House Museum Director and Daughters of the American Revolution member Vicki Knauff, and DAR Regent Jane Stowers. Stowers requested that everyone ring a bell at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution. At 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787, bells were rang following the signing of the foundational document in what is now known as Independence Hall in Philadelphia.