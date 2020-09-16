VA offers veterans drive-thru flu shots

With the COVID-19 still present, getting your flu vaccine is extremely important this year. Help protect yourself and others by getting your flu vaccination.

Symptoms associated with seasonal flu include: fever, chills, body or muscle aches, headache, feeling tired and weak, · cough, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat and chest discomfort.

If you have these symptoms, it is important to stay away from others and rest. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids and take a fever reducer as advised by your health care provider. Make sure to notify your health care provider within 48 hours of onset of symptoms. Antivirals can be prescribed within the first 48 hours to help lessen your symptoms.

You can reduce your risk of contracting the flu by doing these simple things: Don’t smoke, eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, get adequate sleep and wash your hands frequently.

To minimize unnecessary exposure to the seasonal flu or COVID-19, the Chillicothe VA and VA Community Clinics are administering vaccinations while veterans remain in their vehicle. Veterans can also request a flu shot during a regularly scheduled appointment.

When utilizing one of the following drive-thru flu clinics, veterans need to wear a mask and have clothing that will allow the upper arm to be bare for the injection.

Chillicothe VA Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Building 9 — Tuesdays and Thursdays, Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 17273 SR 104 Chillicothe, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 19.

Wilmington VA Clinic Drive-Up/Walk-Up Flu Clinic —Monday/Wednesday/Fridays, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 30; Saturday Flu Clinic, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Evening Flu Clinic, Sept. 23, 4-8 p.m. and Oct. 14, 4-8 p.m.

With questions regarding the flu clinics, veterans can call 773-1141, ext. 5575, or your local VA clinic. The Wilmington VA Clinic can be reached at 937-382-3949.

If you are not enrolled in the VA health care system, visit chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.