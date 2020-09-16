A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Loki, a large male boxer-mix. Loki does well with children and other dogs, but he can play a little too rough with cats. Loki is a very sweet dog who does get anxious when left alone. Loki is house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Loki or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

