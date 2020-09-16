Greenfield infiltration and inflow

Taking care of vital infrastructure and planning for the future was discussed by the city manager in his report to Greenfield Village Council at its meeting Tuesday.

In an effort to improve critical infrastructure and alleviate the village’s inflow and infiltration issues with the sanitary sewer system, council members approved city manager Todd Wilkin’s plan to move forward with loan and grant applications for work on South Street — just one of the village’s trouble spots.

According to Wilkin, the total project cost would be about $4.6 million. While applying for about $1 million in funding, the village will also apply for $3 million in loan forgiveness, making the possible project cost about $600,000.

As previously reported, a study from earlier in the year confirmed the village has an incredible issue with inflow and infiltration. In a normal day, approximately 400,000 gallons of water are pumped out to the village, but about 1.1 million gallons are being treated. These issues are compounded during a rain event, when the amount of water getting treated typically rises to around 1.6 million gallons.

If the situation continues, Wilkin said the EPA could force the village to expand its waste water treatment plant, which would cost millions and would do nothing to fix the problem. The money is much better spent on improving the infrastructure causing the issues.

Mill Street was a trouble spot previously until a project completed earlier this year made the needed improvements to water and sewer infrastructure, added sidewalks, gutters and curbs, and paved the street. A majority of the project costs were through grant funding.

On the related matter of infrastructure, Wilkin said the village is looking at digging new wells to support the current wells, which are old. Sample borings are currently being done.

Wilkin also discussed upcoming paving projects on one block of Lyndon Avenue, and a block each on Spring and Sixth streets. Specific work will be performed in those areas, he said, that will require the areas to be repaved.

Additionally, the village is planning to add paving more of Lyndon Avenue and Spring Street into next year’s budget.

In other business, Terry Wilson was recognized as the September Citizen of the Month.

Wilson owns and operates the Makeji-Damashi Kan Martial Arts School in Greenfield for nearly 30 years. During that time he has provided guidance and has been a positive influence to numerous children, parents, and families in the Greenfield community, Wilkin said. Wilson is also active in the community, including providing bicycle helmets to first-graders in local schools.

According to Wilkin, the person that nominated Wilson said, “(He) is one of the most kind and generous people I have ever met.”

On Tuesday, Wilson said it “has been a pleasure” all these years to be a part of the Greenfield community. He said when he opened the martial arts school nearly three decades ago it was because he saw a need and he came here from Washington C.H. to try to fill that need.

“Great community, great kids,” Wilson said. “It means a lot. Thank you so much.”

Also recognized was village employee Charles Davis, announced Tuesday as the September Employee of the Month. He has worked with the village for more than eight years, Wilkin said, and is always smiling and always ready to tackle a job.

Wilkin spoke about a recent Facebook post by the village sharing appreciation for Davis. The post, the city manager said, garnered a lot of attention. “It goes to show that he is well-known and well-liked” in the community. “We are very thankful for his demeanor and his hard work,” said Wilkin.

Upcoming Greenfield events:

* A meeting of the parks and properties committee is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. in council chambers on the third floor of the City Building. Parks will be discussed. The meeting is open to the public.

* The yard waste site will be open on Friday, Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the wastewater treatment facility located at 187 Lost Bridge Road. Only compostable materials are accepted. The service is free to all residents within the village.

* Oct. 2-3 will be the inaugural Greenfield Food Truck Festival on South Washington Street. There are several food trucks set to participate. Also planned for the event is a car show, donut-eating contest, and an ax-throwing competition.

* Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon is Clean-up Day in Greenfield at South Washington Street near the railroad tracks. The event is not for household trash, but rather for larger items. Additionally, this service is for village residents only, not contractor or business trash. Paint is allowed, but must be dry, whether in the can or on cardboard. Batteries, tires, or items containing Freon will not be allowed. Pick-up is available for the elderly and disabled by calling 937-981-3500 by Oct. 9.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Davis https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_CharlesDavis.jpg Davis Terry Wilson was recognized as September’s Citizen of the Month. He is pictured with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin at Tuesday’s council meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_TerryWilson.jpg Terry Wilson was recognized as September’s Citizen of the Month. He is pictured with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin at Tuesday’s council meeting. Angela Shepherd | For The Times-Gazette

Village applying for grants to correct problems