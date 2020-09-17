Former Leesburg cop in court

A former sergeant with the Leesburg Police Department appeared before Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge David McKenna for a pretrial hearing Thursday morning.

Roy E. Stephens, 32, was in court on charges of furnishing alcohol to a 12-year old girl and then later exposing himself to her at a Father’s Day party held at his home in Fairfield Township.

To allow for examination of addition evidence, attorney James Boulger requested a continuance in the case.

In granting the continuance, McKenna reminded Stephens the conditions of his own recognizance bond were still in effect, in that he is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and to observe an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew unless he was working.

According to court records, the alleged first-degree misdemeanor charges occurred on the weekend of June 20-21, with the alleged victim and her mother reporting the incident to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office on June 21.

A formal complaint in the case was filed on July 2, the same day Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said that Stephens turned himself in.

In an affidavit filed with Hillsboro Municipal Court, it is stated that Stephens provided the girl with two brands of beer, some sort of vodka lemonade and an unknown alcoholic beverage in a clear bottle.

The document also stated that after the celebration was over, the girl was in Stephens’ truck outside the home when he gave her another beer, and shortly thereafter exposed himself to her.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, if convicted of the charges, Stephens could potentially face a maximum of six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 on the charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Concerning the count of indecent exposure, if convicted, he could be designated a Tier I sex offender, meaning he would have to register with the state of Ohio annually for the next 15 years.

Stephens’ next appearance before Hillsboro Municipal Court will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Shown are attorney James Boulger (left) and Roy Stephens during Thursday's pretrial hearing in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

