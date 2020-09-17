Special viewings of ‘The Hillsboro Story’ Saturday

Special viewings of “The Hillsboro Story,” a unique multimedia production by Hillsboro native Susan Banyas describing the school integration battle of the 1950s, will be held Saturday at Star Cinemas in Hillsboro.

The event is being organized by a new group called Hillsboro Against Racism and Discrimination, according to Patrick Shanahan, a volunteer with the group.

Shanahan said the production lasts about 17 minutes and will be shown at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

He said there will be deejay music “to kind of create a fun environment,” and that some of the children and grandchildren of the women that became known as the Hillsboro Marching Mothers will be on hand to answer questions and chat.

“We wanted to do this first because it’s a really important part of our local history that people should be more aware of, and because people should aware of the social injustice and police brutality conversations that are taking place,” Shanahan said.

He said Hillsboro Against Racism and Discrimination was formed by Shawn Captain, a Hillsboro resident who helped organize a peaceful racial injustice march earlier this summer in Hillsboro, and who previously told The Times-Gazette that his great-grandmother, Lois Captain, was one of the Hillsboro Marching Mothers. Their court case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court where the Marching Mothers emerged victorious, forcing the integration of the Hillsboro schools.

Captain said his grandmother attended the Lincoln School that was designated for Black elementary students in Hillsboro at the time.

There is no admission fee Saturday, but the Star Cinemas concession stand will be open, Shanahan said.

“The reason we’re holding it at Star Cinemas is because it’s a popular spot in town and it’s struggling right now because of the pandemic,” Shanahan said. “While there will be free admission, there will be a donation jar to help the theater out during this difficult time.”

Free event will take place at Star Cinemas