Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin with the local Highlanders Sons of the American Revolution is pictured placing a wreath Friday at the veterans memorial at the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro in recognition of POW/MIA Recognition Day. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September. It honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. It is most associated with those who were POWs during the Vietnam War. Wilkin is a Vietnam veteran.

Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin with the local Highlanders Sons of the American Revolution is pictured placing a wreath Friday at the veterans memorial at the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro in recognition of POW/MIA Recognition Day. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September. It honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. It is most associated with those who were POWs during the Vietnam War. Wilkin is a Vietnam veteran. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_POW.jpg Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin with the local Highlanders Sons of the American Revolution is pictured placing a wreath Friday at the veterans memorial at the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro in recognition of POW/MIA Recognition Day. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September. It honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. It is most associated with those who were POWs during the Vietnam War. Wilkin is a Vietnam veteran. Submitted photo