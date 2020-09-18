Groups combine to raise $1,615 for Hillsboro Police Department

Hillsboro Rock The Block LLC and #Terry Strong presented the Hillsboro Police Department with a check for $1,615 Thursday. The money came from a recent Back The Blue event the two groups held in Hillsboro. Rock The Block also had 90 books bag loaded with school supplies to give away during the Back The Blue event for anyone that wanted to come and get one. A majority of the bags were not picked up and those that were not were donated to the Lynchburg-Clay Local School District. Pictured are members of the Hillsboro Police Department and the other two organizations.

