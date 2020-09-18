In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! The fair is over and autumn weather is beginning, which means apples and pumpkins. I love apples, apple salad, apple pie, apple chicken salad, anything with apples. And we have our very own orchard in Highland County.

I am going to take a trip to Karnes Orchard and gets me some honey crisp — my favorite apples. I love to slice them up and eat them plain or dip them in some caramel. Either way they are delicious. I just happen to live close by the orchard so I am going.

A week ago I made a cinnamon apple cake. It was so good that I am going to make another one. Don’t you love it when you find that special recipe that you can go back to and know it will turn out and taste great.

This week’s cinnamon apple cake is one of those recipes. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 large apple, peeled and chopped

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup walnuts chopped

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a nine-inch round cake pan.

Mix together eggs and oil in a medium bowl.

Once mixed, add cinnamon, white and brown sugars, and vanilla extract and mix until combined.

Then gradually add flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda, and and mix thoroughly.

Now, fold in apples and nuts and pour batter into a prepared pan.

Bake 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve and enjoy!

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456 and share your recipes with us. Have a great weekend.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.