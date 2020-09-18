Mourning McKinley, and Jerry Falwell comes to town

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1901, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported on the death of President William McKinley, who died from an assassin’s bullet Sept. 14 at 2:15 a.m. Out of respect for the deceased chief executive and Ohio native, the Highland County Republican Party postponed until Sept. 21 its plans for a county convention, and all of the business houses in Hillsboro were to close Thursday at noon and remain closed the balance of the day.

The paper featured an article from a local writer who claimed that Adams County was originally the site of the Garden of Eden and that during the Great Flood, Noah’s Ark passed by there. He claimed that this accounted for the “famous serpent mound which is of unknown origin.”

The Norfolk & Western railroad schedule, effective as of Aug. 25, 1901, showed that the No. 50 would leave Hillsboro for Cincinnati every day except Sunday at 6:35 a.m., with stops in Sardinia at 7:25, Williamsburg at 8:04, Batavia at 8:26 and arrival at Cincinnati’s Pennsylvania Station at 9:25 a.m.

It was billed as one of the greatest successes of the last season and it was coming to Bell’s Opera House on Sept. 20 — Hyde, Klaus & Co.’s production of “Under Two Flags.” It was based on the 1867 best-seller about a disgraced English aristocrat who disappeared and joined a French battalion in Algeria.

Wallpaper bargains galore were all over the store at Morrow Bros. on North High Street in Hillsboro. Their grand clearance sale was underway and they posed the question, “Somebody will get a bargain. Is it you?”

Dr. E.P. Parker was to be at the Parker House Monday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 5 for dental appointments. Gold crowns and sets of teeth were $5, with fillings costing 75 cents for each tooth.

This week in 1932, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported the search was still on for the “Belfast Bad Man,” George Garrett. He was wanted by the sheriff on charges of grand larceny and jail breaking, and was last seen on Sept. 2.

Liquor landed two men in the county jail after they got drunk, went to collect on a bill, and attacked the wrong man in Lynchburg. Charges of assault and battery, and possession of intoxicating liquor were lodged against the pair.

The five boys who graduated from Hillsboro High School in June of 1882 were still living, and three of them were still in Hillsboro. J.W. Evans was president of the Hillsboro Bank & Savings Co., and along with P.B. Zink and William Kibler lived in Hillsboro, with T. Quinn Bowles residing in Columbus and Dr. Edward VanCleve practicing medicine in New York City.

At the new Bells Theatre, Bob Steele was starring in “Near the Trails End,” showing along with an “Airmail Mystery” and Fox Movietone News. Coming up next week it was “70,000 Witnesses” with Phillip Holmes, Dorothy Jordan and Charlie Ruggles.

Meanwhile, over at The Forum, “The Strange Love of Molly Louvain” starring Ann Dvorak and Lee Tracy was showing. The following week it was Edward G. Robinson in “Two Seconds,” along with the short subject “Terry Tune,” and Chapter 3 of “The Shadow of the Eagle.” Admission was 35 cents per family.

Strain’s Market, home of “Better Foods & Better Service,” located at Main and West streets, had Rex brand coffee for 21 cents a pound, breakfast bacon for 12 cents a pound, Eat-Well bread for a nickel a loaf, and aged cream cheese was 18 cents a pound.

This week in 1974, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that architects had drawn up plans for the new Tri-County Academic Center. The 33,750-square foot facility was to be built on 42 acres just south of Fincastle in northern Brown County. It was planned to be open for students in early 1976.

Someone was going to win the $200 jackpot during Lucky Buck night at the Roselawn Drive-In Theatre in Allensburg. The big double feature was David Janssen in “Warning Shot,” and Charlton Heston in “Will Penny.” If the kids were still awake, a Disney cartoon would be on after the movies.

There was a special late show at The Colony Theatre for the weekend, with doors opening at 10:30 p.m. for “Son of Dracula,” billed as “the first rock ‘n roll Dracula movie.” In the starring role was singer Harry Nilsson and former Beatle Ringo Starr was Merlin the Magician.

G.C. Murphy’s in Hillsboro said that new electronic calculators could cost you upward of $150, but they had the new Figuremate 707 adding machine for $35. For high school girls with the long ‘n silky look, the Purr De-tangler was $12.99 and Clark Bar bites were 13 cents a pound.

This week in 2005, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported the Lowe’s was coming to Hillsboro, with the home remodeling and construction retailer planning to be open for business in the third quarter of 2006.

To commemorate Bible Baptist Church’s 30th anniversary, evangelist and Moral Majority founder Jerry Falwell was the keynote speaker during the three-day celebration.

A Hillsboro National Guardsman was helping out in the clean-up and stabilization of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Hillsboro High School graduate and Miami University sophomore Eric Hapner had been in New Orleans since Sept. 1.

It was the grand opening of a pair of businesses at Rocky Fork Lake. Rocky Fork Subway and Rocky Fork Laundromat were to open Sept. 16.

The Movie Gallery in Hillsboro reported the top five VHS rentals were “The Ring 2,” “Beauty Shop,” “Sin City,” “The Wedding Date” and “A Lot Like Love.” The top five VHS sellers were “Thomas the Tank Engine: The Best of Gordon,” “Dora the Explorer: Super Babies,” “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Shrek 2” and “Lazytown: New Superhero.”

The Highland County Board of Realtors hosted their first golf tournament. The first place winners were the Ponderosa Team with J.D. Wagoner, Todd Simmons, Brian Stanley and Tony Perez pictured being congratulated by Jill Yochum and Joe Bryan.

The battle of the only two undefeated football teams in the SCOL was happening at Richards Memorial Field in Hillsboro Friday night, as the Tribe from Hillsboro hosted league newcomers Clinton-Massie.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years