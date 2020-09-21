Marshall Mini Mart robbed

An unidentified suspect allegedly entered the Marshall Mini Mart and stole an undetermined amount of cash Sunday afternoon before leaving the business in a van.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office is looking for help in identifying the suspect who allegedly entered the store, located at the intersection of SR 124 and SR 506, in Marshall at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Barrera said the suspect did not brandish a weapon and did not threaten the clerk.

“He just grabbed cash from the drawer and ran for the door,” the sheriff said.

The suspect got into a greenish/silver minivan after the leaving the store, according to Barrera. He said the suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle that then fled east on SR 506 toward Carmel.

“We need your help in identifying him. If you know who he is, please contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421 with any information,” Barrera said.

Submitted photo