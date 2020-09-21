This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Ben, a calm and comforting companion dog in need of a family to look after. He seems to get along with everyone and enjoys spending time with good friends. He’s also a great listener. Ben weighs between 50 and 55 pounds, and the Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound estimate he is between 3 and 4 years old. To meet Ben or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

