Garrison flees courtroom after sentencing

A Hillsboro man who previously fled from officers bolted from authorities Tuesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court and remains and had not been captured as of noon.

Nickolaus K. Garrison, 34, Hillsboro, fled the court after being sentenced to jail time, according to Highland County Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton, who told The Times-Gazette that Garrison was appearing before Judge Rocky Coss for a sentencing hearing at 9 a.m.

“When he sentenced him to jail, while he was being patted down before he was taken into custody, he took off out the doors,”Stratton said.

Stratton said that bailiff Ben Reno was injured trying to apprehend the fleeing man, falling down the stairs that lead out of the courtroom.

“He was transported to Highland District where he was being treated,” Stratton said. “We believe at this time he’s going to be OK. Ben was doing everything he could, but the guy got a jump on him when they went to pat him down before he was placed back in cuffs.”

This wasn’t the first time Garrison tried to make a getaway on foot, according to a court bill of particulars.

On Feb. 17, Hillsboro police were called to a business at 1342 N. High St. in Hillsboro on a report of a male subject walking in and out of the business, appearing to be “not with it.”

When police confronted the man, later identified at Garrison, under a bridge just south of Diamond Drive, he attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and ordered to the ground by officers.

A hypodermic needle and a clear baggie containing a white powder substance later determined to be methamphetamine was found on his person, with the bill adding that Garrison appeared to be under the influence of illegal narcotics at the time of his arrest.

Garrison entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, on Aug. 6.

Stratton said additional charges against him are pending.

Bailiff Reno injured in apprehension attempt