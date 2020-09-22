Water Co. announces annual meeting date

The rescheduled annual meeting of the members of the Highland County Water Company, Inc., will be held at its office at 6696 U.S. Route 50 at the western edge of Hillsboro on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in the basement meeting room, for the election of three directors (two to replace directors whose terms are expired and one to complete a term due to an unexpected vacancy), and the transaction of such other business as may come before the meeting.

The three current board members that have submitted their names for re-election are Willard Bohrer, Lynn Stevens and Roger Ruggles. A list of current board members can be found at www.highlandcountywater.com under the “About Us” tab.

The following restrictions will be necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current State of Emergency order put into place by Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine: anyone attending in person will need to RSVP by Oct. 1 at 937-393-4281 or 1-800-533-6839; masks will be required (bring your own); and six-feet social distancing will be enforced.

Hand sanitizer will be available and disinfection of the facility will be completed prior to the meeting.

If you are symptomatic do not attend.

The precautions are being taken keeping in mind that our members are from five southern Ohio counties and there are members that may have health issues and be vulnerable to illness. The company does not wish to contribute to any outbreak of the virus in the area.

If you are a member/owner of a water tap and are unable to attend the annual meeting in person, we have mailed a company proxy that we request you sign and return to the company office marking the name of the listed person on the proxy that you want to vote on your behalf, or writing in the name of someone you believe will attend the meeting that will vote on your behalf. If the person that you designate is not in attendance, your proxy vote will not be valid. If you are present at the meeting you can withdraw your proxy that was mailed in and vote in person.

A company proxy can be printed from the website www.highlandcountywater.com for use. Click on the yellow banner at the top of the homepage that says “Annual Meeting 2020 Rescheduled.” At the bottom of the pop up message, a PDF link can be opened allowing the company proxy to be viewed and printed. Complete it as instructed (both pages), and return by mail to P.O. Box 940, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 to arrive before Oct. 15.

The financial statement is available for viewing at your convenience at the main office of Highland County Water Company, Inc. or at www.highlandcountywater.com under the “About Us” tab and Financial Data subtab.

The meeting may be moved to a larger facility in Hillsboro based on the number of RSVP’s received. If this is necessary notification will be made of the relocation.

Submitted by Ronald Allen, President of the Board of Directors, Highland County Water Company, Inc.