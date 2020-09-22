HCDL introducing new program series

The Highland County District Library will be starting a brand new program series in October, one with a focus on connecting the community with individuals who are experts in their respective fields.

“Ask a ______” was the result of a brainstorming session, said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “We we were trying to come up with programs that patrons could enjoy within social distancing guidelines. The answer was utilizing Facebook Live for a question-and-answer session with professionals on a variety of subjects. The goal is that once COVID-19 has ended, these programs will be both in-person and virtual.”

The first “Ask a_____” session will be Ask a Career Specialist. Rhonda Fannin and Tara Leaman from Ohio Means Jobs will answer questions submitted by patrons. The Ask a Career Specialist event can be found on the library’s Facebook page. Patrons are invited to ask questions about building resumes, job-hunting, and having a successful interview through the library’s Facebook page either before or during the event.

The streaming event will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

“We also have more ‘Ask a______’ programs planned through the end of the year,” Davidson added.

November will be Ask a Genealogist and December will be Ask a Decorator.

“Local experts in the community who would be interested in participating in future ‘Ask a _________’ programs are invited to contact the library,” Davidson said. “We’d love to partner with others throughout the community in order to promote education and enrichment.”

To learn more about this event or other library programs, search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook, or call 937-393-3114.

Sarah Davidson is the circulation manager at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro.