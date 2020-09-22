General Election information

The deadline to register for the upcoming presidential General Election is Monday, Oct. 5, the Highland County Board of Elections said Tuesday in a news release.

The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

On Oct. 5, the board of elections office will have extended hours from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Voter registrations are available in the board office, public libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles or county treasurer’s office. If you are already a current registered voter and need to update your address you can go to www.boe.ohio.gov/highland and update online.

To register to vote in Highland County, you must be a current resident of Highland County, 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen. If you have any questions, contact the Highland County Board of Elections office.

Also, early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The hours of operation are listed below.

Presidential General Elections

Weeks one and two of voting, beginning with the day after the close of registration for the election, except any holiday established by state law, the times are as follows:

* 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)

Week Three of Voting

* 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)

* 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

* 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Week Four of Voting

* 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)

* 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Saturday before Election Day

* 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Sunday before Election Day

Week of Election Day

* 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Monday before Election Day

If there are any in-person absentee voters waiting in line when voting ends on a particular day during the in-person absentee voting period, the in-person voting location shall be kept open until those voters who were in line when the location closed for the day have cast a ballot.

The board of elections reminds all Highland County voters that if you are voting absentee by mail, you have three options on how to return your ballot to the board office:

1.) USPS (mail)

2.) Bring it in to the board office and drop off.

3.) Place it in the outside drop box, which is located outside the door of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles). This box is accessible 24 hours/day, seven days/week and it is under video surveillance.

“Also, we have taken every precaution to keep all Highland County voters safe in preparation for the General Election. Facial coverings will be required for in-person early voting and for Election Day voting at the polls. Equipment and surfaces will be cleaned regularly for protection of all voters and workers,” the news release said.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961.

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Board of Elections.

