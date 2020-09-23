A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Jeeves, a mixed breed with a brindle and white coat. Jeeves came to A 2nd Chance from the Highland County Dog Pound recently, but those who run the rescue say he has already won their hearts. Jeeves loves attention and people. He has ample energy, which he’d love to spend with a new family. Jeeves weighs about 60 pounds. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Jeeves or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

