Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert Ballein, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Shanann Rohde, 49, of Hillsboro was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Jurel Goins III, 28, of Seaman, was cited for driving under suspension.

Brittany Henry, 34, of Wilmington, was cited for unnecessary noise, loud muffler.

Sept. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lee Koogler, 46, of Hillsboro, was arrested for bench warrant for contempt of court.

Sept. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sean Minzler, 65, of Columbus, was cited for fictitious tags and driving under suspension.

Sept. 23

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

At around 5:15 p.m., Angela Trout, of Hillsboro, was southbound on North East Street when she attempted to turn left into a driveway and failed to see Lauren Hepner driving northbound on North East Street. Trout’s vehicle struck the Hepner vehicle in the front passenger side. Minor damage occurred to both vehicles. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash. Trout was cited for failure to yield when turning left.