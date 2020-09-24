ODH: No COVID cases in local schools

As of Thursday, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Highland County’s public and private schools, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The ODH will record the number of cases among students and staff members as they are reported for the following public districts, private schools, preschools and organizations: Bright Local School District, Fairfield Local School District, Greenfield Exempted Village School District, Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Hillsboro Christian Academy, Hillsboro City Schools, Lynchburg-Clay Local School District, St. Mary Catholic, and Stonewall Academy.

On Sept. 14, the Highland County Health Department stated in a Facebook post that it would begin reporting Highland County schools’ COVID-19 data to the ODH on Sept. 22 as schools had been on fair break.

The post also requested that community members remain patient with the health department and local schools as the reporting process for schools is new.

The ODH also reported that, as of Thursday, there have been a total of 12 cases of COVID-19 involving children under the age of 18 in Highland County since the pandemic began.

In other COVID-related school news:

* Bright Local virtual students can pick up free meals on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Those who have not signed up yet must contact Debbie Robertson at 937-442-3114 in order to pick up meals.

Students will receive 10 meals, which are provided through the USDA’s free meal program for all students.

The program will continue through Dec. 31, 2020 or until funding runs out, the USDA said in a press release earlier this month.

* Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Thursday that the guideline limiting sports venues to one game per day will be removed from ODH’s current order on sports.

“We have been successful with the protocols put in place,” Husted said during the state’s Thursday COVID-19 update.

* Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state will now recommend that all residential colleges and universities “regularly test a sample population of their asymptomatic students.”

“Screening asymptomatic students really gives college presidents and their staff an idea of the spread on their campuses,” a tweet posted to DeWine’s official Twitter account read. “Our expectation is that each campus plan to screen at least 3 percent of their at-risk population.”

