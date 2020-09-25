Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In ceremonies held Friday morning, Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha signed a proclamation recognizing the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation stated that it is estimated that one in three women will face some sort of domestic abuse in her lifetime. Shown from left is Mayor Justin Harsha, City of Hillsboro Office of Victims Services Director Melody Gilbert and court advocate Crystal Saunders.

