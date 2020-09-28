This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Clyde, a small, young dog that Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound describe as part Houdini, part jumping bean. At just 11-12 pounds and 1 year old, Clyde is agile and can jump straight up and almost fly over a fence but can’t wait to be held and hugged. Clyde gets along with other dogs and loves everyone he meets. To meet Clyde or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-303-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Pet-of-Week.jpg Submitted photo