Pair die after truck crash

Two of three people flown by helicopter from the scene of Highland County traffic crashes over the weekend have died, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

William Trivett, 86, Midland, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on U.S. Route 50 near Terry’s Grocery when he failed to stop the pickup truck for a Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped and waiting to make a left turn around 3:45 p.m. Friday, the state patrol said.

William Trivett and his wife, 85-year-old Minnie Trivett, a passenger in the vehicle, were flown from the scene in separate helicopters. The state patrol said they later died.

The state patrol said the Trivetts were not wearing seat belts.

The driver of the other vehicle was Nadine Osborn of Fayetteville.

In another Highland County accident, a Jamestown man was flown by helicopter from the scene of a motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 62 in Samantha.

The state patrol said Phillip Perry, 54, was northbound on U.S. 62 around 6:05 p.m. Saturday on a 1999 Honda Magna when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, rolled the motorcycle and hit a ditch.

Perry was flown to Kettering Medical Center in Dayton where was still was hospitalized Monday, but his condition was unknown, according to the state patrol.

Man flown from separate motorcycle accident