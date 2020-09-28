Prayer event Saturday in Hillsboro

A crowd estimated at more than 200 people turned out Saturday in front of the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro for a National Unity Prayer event that mirrored The Return, also held Saturday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Return is a movement set apart for one purpose — the return to God, that there be a coming before His presence in humility, in sincerity in prayer and repentance, that there be intercession for America, for each other, and for oneself, for God’s mercy, for salvation, for healing, for revival, for restoration, and for the fulfillment of God’s purposes for America and all who dwell within it. In Hillsboro, the event started at 6 p.m. and there was praying, preaching, singing and instrumental music.

A crowd estimated at more than 200 people turned out Saturday in front of the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro for a National Unity Prayer event that mirrored The Return, also held Saturday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Return is a movement set apart for one purpose — the return to God, that there be a coming before His presence in humility, in sincerity in prayer and repentance, that there be intercession for America, for each other, and for oneself, for God’s mercy, for salvation, for healing, for revival, for restoration, and for the fulfillment of God’s purposes for America and all who dwell within it. In Hillsboro, the event started at 6 p.m. and there was praying, preaching, singing and instrumental music.