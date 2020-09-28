Health department reports 15 active COVID-19 cases

As of Monday, Highland County had recorded a total of 253 lab-confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, according to the Highland County Health Department.

In a previous Facebook post, Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner stated that probable cases must “[meet] clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19” or “[meet] presumptive laboratory evidence AND either clinical criteria OR epidemiologic evidence.”

As of Monday, the health department had documented 21 probable cases in Highland County since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported that as of Monday there were currently 15 actively sick patients and two COVID-19-related hospitalizations, while the health department was monitoring 74 people for symptoms.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, there have been a total of 26 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, four COVID-19-related deaths in Highland County, and 234 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), which reported 230 cases in the county to date as of Monday, of the cases in Highland County:

* 39 cases involved 50- to 59-year-olds, three of whom were hospitalized.

* 38 cases involved 40- to 49-year-olds, three of whom were hospitalized.

* 36 cases involved 70- to 79-year-olds, eight of whom were hospitalized and one of whom later died.

* 34 cases involved 60- to 69-year-olds, five of whom were hospitalized.

* 31 cases involved 20- to 29-year-olds, one of whom was hospitalized.

* 25 cases involved 30- to 39-year-olds, one of whom was hospitalized.

* 20 cases involved 0- to 19-year-olds, one of whom was hospitalized.

* Six cases involved someone 80 years old or older, four of whom were hospitalized and two of whom later died.

* One case involved someone of an unknown age range.

Throughout the state of Ohio as of Monday, there have been 151,802 COVID-19 cases; 15,307 people have been hospitalized in connection with COVID-19; 4,746 people have died in connection with COVID-19; and 130,859 people have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Highland County remains at a level 1 public emergency, which represents active COVID-19 exposure and spread.

Nearby, the ODH upgraded Pike and Scioto counties to level 3 emergencies, which represent very high exposure and spread, on Thursday. The ODH recommends that residents and those visiting level 3 counties limit activities as much as possible.

In mid-July, the ODH upgraded Highland County to a level 2 public emergency, which represents increased COVID-19 exposure and spread. The county remained a level 2 public emergency until Aug. 20, when it returned to a level 1 rating.

For more information about ODH’s public health advisory system, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

