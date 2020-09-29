Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 28

ACCIDENT

The police department responded to a crash in the 1100 block of North West Street. Zachariah Detty, 18, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on North West State and stated that he fell asleep, causing his vehicle to travel into the northbound lane. Detty’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Gracie Isaacs, 17, of Hillsboro, in a head-on type collision. Isaacs and a passenger were transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District for possible injuries. No other injuries were reported at the time of the crash. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Detty was cited for driving left of center.