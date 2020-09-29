False info lands man in jail

A Hillsboro man who was reportedly acting suspicious Monday morning in front of someone else’s residence was arrested after he allegedly attempted to walk away from an officer.

The Hillsboro Police Department said it received a call at 10:54 a.m. Monday in reference to a suspicious male subject possibly passed out in front of a residence in the 200 block of East Lilly Avenue.

When an officer arrived on the scene at 10:59 a.m., he said James Travis Newland, 43, was not passed out but was lethargic. The officer said that when he asked Newland his name and date of birth, Newland gave the officer his brother’s name and date of birth. The officer said after Newland gave the false information, he continued to walk away to the point that it was considered fleeing.

Newland was wanted on a grand jury indictment, the officer said, and the false information he provided also revealed that his brother was wanted on a warrant out of Adams County.

During a search of Newland’s vehicle, the officer said hypodermic needles were located.

Newland was charged with obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse instruments.

The house Newland was found in front of was believed to be a friend’s, the officer said.

According to online records, Newland was still being held at the Highland County Justice Center on a $1,500 bond Tuesday evening on the two above charges, both second-degree misdemeanors, plus a fifth-degree felony charge of contempt.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Newland https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Newland-mug-shot.jpg Newland

Man was reportedly acting suspicious at someone else’s residence