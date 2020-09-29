HCHS holding Historical Homes Sidewalk Tour

The Highland County Historical Society will hold a Historical Homes Sidewalk Tour of East Walnut and Main streets in Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

“Last year, a 90-plus degree heat wave made this event seem more like a forced march than the pleasant quarter of a mile stroll it should have been,” Vicki Knauff, director of the historical society’s Highland House Museum, said in a news release. “This year the weather will be more comfortable.”

The tour will start at the Highland House, located at 151 E. Main St.

”We will cross East Street and head down East Main for about a tenth of a mile before turning down an alley and coming back along East Walnut,” Knauff said. “The stroll will likely take about an hour. The path is as flat as one can expect from Hillsboro topography.”

The focus of the tour is on the former residents of the historic homes, with some discussion of the houses’ architectural features, according to the news release.

”We will not be entering any of the houses, and we ask participants to be respectful of the private properties we will be viewing,” Knauff said.

A $5 per person donation will be appreciated. There is no charge for children under 12.

“Please join the Highland County Historical Society this Friday for a pleasant evening stroll through history,” Knauff said.

Saturday event will focus on homes’ former residents