A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Molly, a 6-year-old English Mastiff mix. Though it takes Molly a little time to warm up to adults, she is a very loving dog. A 2nd Chance volunteers said it took her a few days to warm up to them, but they were able to become good friends with Molly once they were able to pet her. Volunteers speculated that she may be better with children and could make an excellent protector. Molly is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. To meet Molly or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Molly, a 6-year-old English Mastiff mix. Though it takes Molly a little time to warm up to adults, she is a very loving dog. A 2nd Chance volunteers said it took her a few days to warm up to them, but they were able to become good friends with Molly once they were able to pet her. Volunteers speculated that she may be better with children and could make an excellent protector. Molly is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. To meet Molly or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_molly-3.jpg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Molly, a 6-year-old English Mastiff mix. Though it takes Molly a little time to warm up to adults, she is a very loving dog. A 2nd Chance volunteers said it took her a few days to warm up to them, but they were able to become good friends with Molly once they were able to pet her. Volunteers speculated that she may be better with children and could make an excellent protector. Molly is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. To meet Molly or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. Submitted photo