Domestic Violence Awareness Month


At its Wednesday meeting, the Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shown, from left, are commissioners Gary Abernathy and Jeff Duncan; Dara Gullette, director of the Alternatives to Violence Center in Hillsboro; and commissioner Terry Britton.

Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

