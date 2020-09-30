At its Wednesday meeting, the Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shown, from left, are commissioners Gary Abernathy and Jeff Duncan; Dara Gullette, director of the Alternatives to Violence Center in Hillsboro; and commissioner Terry Britton.

