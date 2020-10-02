Faust appointed to board of elections

The Highland County Republican Party submitted the name of Karen Faust to fill the vacancy as Highland County Board of Elections Member due to the passing of longtime member Kay Ayres. The Ohio Secretary of State approved and appointed Faust last week. On Wednesday, Central Committee Chair Terry Washburn administered the oath of office to Faust at the Highland County Administration Building following a reception for outgoing county commissioner Gary Abernathy. Pictured (from left) are Steve Hunter, board of elections member; Washburn administering the oath; Karen Faust; and Karen’s husband, Jim Faust.

