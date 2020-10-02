Hello! It’s October and time to get ready for treats for Halloween. When I think October I think apples, and don’t forget the apple cider at Karnes Orchard. I love candy and caramel apples, plus I love caramel pop corn. So, this week you get three great recipes.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her recipe for caramel and candied apples, plus I added a caramel corn recipe I found. I hope you enjoy these great recipes. I know I will.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you..

Caramel corn

Ingredients

12 cup popped popcorn (about 1/2 cup kernels)

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white Karo syrup

1/2 t salt

1 stick real butter

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Pop popcorn and place in a very large bowl; set aside. Place brown sugar, Karo syrup, salt, and butter in a saucepan. Heat over medium heat until the butter has melted and the mixture is nice and bubbly.

Remove the caramel from the heat and add baking soda and vanilla. It will get all bubbly and foamy.

Pour the mixture over the popped corn and stir very well until all of the popcorn is covered.

Candy Apples

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

1 cup water

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

Red food coloring

Apples

Directions

Mix the first three ingredients in saucepan.

Put on high heat with a candy thermometer positioned in center of fluid level.

While it is boiling, thoroughly wash and dry your apples, and spear with the sticks.

Boil mixture until it reaches hard crack (300 degrees), then immediately add red food coloring and stir.

Quickly dip apples, twisting to cover, and set on a greased cookie sheet

