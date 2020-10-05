This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Tony, a happy, hazel-eyed, mixed-breed fella. Tony enjoys giving hugs and stands straight on his hind legs just to do so. Exuberant and good-natured, Tony is a fast learner, and eager to please. Tony is 3 to 4 years old and weighs 42 pounds. To meet Tony or any of the dogs at the dog pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Tony5.jpg This week's Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Tony, a happy, hazel-eyed, mixed-breed fella. Tony enjoys giving hugs and stands straight on his hind legs just to do so. Exuberant and good-natured, Tony is a fast learner, and eager to please. Tony is 3 to 4 years old and weighs 42 pounds. To meet Tony or any of the dogs at the dog pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. Submitted photo