Courtroom escapee among 28 indicted by grand jury

A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 28 individuals in its Tuesday session, including charges against Nickolaus K. Garrison, the Hillsboro man whose dramatic escape from Highland County Common Pleas Court was caught on video Sept. 22.

Garrison was apprehended almost four days later at a Clinton County motel, andwas immediately transported to the Corrections Reception Center in Orient to begin serving a nearly two-year prison sentence after being convicted of possession of methamphetamine while under community control for an earlier drug conviction.

The grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Garrison; one on a charge of escape, a third-degree felony, and two others for assault on a peace officer, both felonies of the fourth-degree.

A Highland County deputy sheriff was injured as he dove over a stairs railing outside the courtroom in an attempt to prevent Garrison from escaping.

Donald J. Brake, 27, Dayton, faces a seven-count indictment on drug and weapons charges, which include aggravated trafficking in and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies; and a forfeiture specification.

William J. Crawford, 70, Hillsboro, was indicted on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony that was alleged to have occurred on July 8.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Madilynn Arnett, 18, Hillsboro, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Ray W.B. Cooper, 25, Hillsboro, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony; and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault.

Corey M. Keeton, 27, Washington C.H, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Branton B. Schrader, 30, Greenfield, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Keanue M. Copas, 20, Greenfield, for felonious assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Sierra K. Newcomb, 28, Lakeview, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Justin D. Nunn, 35, Hillsboro, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

Kyle J. Carr, 27, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

James E. Braley, 32, Leesburg, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Shanann E. Rohde, 49, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Joseph E. Sandlin, 38, Peebles, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Allen W. Shoemaker, 61, London, for violating a protection order or consent agreement, a third-degree felony.

Ronald Humphrey III, 30, Hillsboro, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Cara L. Beickelman, 35, Hillsboro, for attempted felonious assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony; and assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

James Daugherty, 39, Miamisburg, on three counts of grand theft of a firearm, all third-degree felonies.

Britney N.M. Haynes, 18, Hillsboro, for felonious assault and endangering children, both second-degree felonies; in addition to another third-degree felony charge of endangering children.

George F. Riley, 52, Bainbridge, for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony.

Bethany L. Lovely, 27, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Arlena L. Minniear, 29, Hillsboro, for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.

Matthew Murphy, 36, Wilmington; Jacob D. Cooper, 25, Leesburg; and Anna M. Debo, 19, Hillsboro, on separate indictments of receiving stolen property, all felonies of the fifth-degree.

Johnny L. Locey, 66, Leesburg, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony and a forfeiture specification.

Kayla Sue Valentine, 27, Leesburg; and Lucinda Hicks, 32, West Union, on separate indictments of failure to appear, both fourth-degree felonies.

A Highland County grand jury will convene again on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Dayton man faces seven-count indictment