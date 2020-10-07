Highland SWCD Conservation Poster Contest winners

Students from all the Highland County middle schools were given an opportunity to design a poster with the theme “Where would we BEE without pollinators?” for the annual Highland County Soil and Water Conversation District Poster Contest.

The posters were created on paper grocery bags donated by the Hillsboro Kroger. The top three poster winners from each school received a gift donated by the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Each of the top school posters were then judged for the overall top five county poster winners, which will receive cash awards sponsored by the Highland County Farm Bureau.

The 2020 overall county conservation poster contest winners were: first place, Miley Brown from Fairfield; second place, Makayla Murdock from Greenfield; third place, Ryan Stroop from Lynchburg-Clay; fourth place, Miley Joy Walker from Bright Local; and fifth place, Isabella Evans from Hillsboro.

Congratulations to all of the participants for making this year another outstanding contest.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD operations manager.

The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Bright Local Middle School (from left) were Preston Grosvenor, Meghan Thompson and Miley Joy Walker. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Bright-Local-2.jpg The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Bright Local Middle School (from left) were Preston Grosvenor, Meghan Thompson and Miley Joy Walker. Submitted photos The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Fairfield Middle School (from left) were Landry Teeters, Miley Brown and Taylor Livingston. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Fairfield-2.jpg The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Fairfield Middle School (from left) were Landry Teeters, Miley Brown and Taylor Livingston. Submitted photos The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Greenfield Middle School (from left) were Makayla Murdock, Ana Kate Lugo and Hailey Halterman. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Greenfield-2.jpg The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Greenfield Middle School (from left) were Makayla Murdock, Ana Kate Lugo and Hailey Halterman. Submitted photos The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Hillsboro Middle School (from left) were Gracie Boatman, Taylor Thoroman and Isabella Evans. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_HIllsboro-2.jpg The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Hillsboro Middle School (from left) were Gracie Boatman, Taylor Thoroman and Isabella Evans. Submitted photos The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Lynchburg-Clay Middle School (from left) were Ryan Stroop, Noel Barnhill and Caitlyn Collins. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_L-C-2.jpg The SWCD Poster Contest winners from Lynchburg-Clay Middle School (from left) were Ryan Stroop, Noel Barnhill and Caitlyn Collins. Submitted photos