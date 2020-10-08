Last chance this year

Like many other organizations, it has not been a good year for Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH). Due to COVID-19, about six of the fundraisers it holds most months have been cancelled and three more it would normally hold before the end of the year have been called off.

But area residents will have a chance to help the program that provides opportunities for children with disabilities next week.

From 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, the 18th annual SATH Radio-A-Thon will be held live on radio stations C-103 AM and 99.5 FM in West Union.

“Yes, it’s a lot more important than usual because it’s our last fundraiser of the year,” SATH Executive Director Linda Allen said. “It would be good if this could be a record year, but with the economy I’m not sure how things will go.”

Allen said the radio-a-thon typically raises anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000.

In addition to the lost fundraisers, Allen said SATH can’t apply for some grants it normally applies for because the organizations that provide the funding often ask for expense documentation.

The radio-a-thon will take place at the C-103 radio station in West Union, but Allen said that because of COVID-19, there will be limitations on how many people can be in the station.

“We will be broadcasting live and accepting pledges for SATH and KAMP Dovetail. Tune in to C-103 or 99.5 The Edge for information concerning the radio-a-thon, upcoming SATH events and the latest progress on KAMP. During the evening we will have parents and guests sharing what the SATH program has meant to their child,” Allen said.

SATH’s largest event each year is KAMP Dovetail, a five-day, four-night camping experience for about 300 children with disabilities held in June at Rocky Fork State Park. The camp was cancelled this summer for the first time in 39 years.

Allen said she plans to hold KAMP Dovetail next year.

“Some way or other — maybe it will be something where we have to split things up and have two camps or something like that — we’re going to have a campout next year,” Allen said.

Anyone that wants to make a pledge prior to the radio-a-thon can do so by calling Allen at 937-366-6657. Your pledge will be announced on the radio.

To make a pledge on the air, call at 1-800-326-9722 or 937-544-9722 on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., or stop by the radio station during the radio-a-thon.

The radio-a-thon is held shortly before the General Election each year, Allen said, because it gives political candidates a chance at free air time if they make donation. This year anyone making a pledge of $100 or more will receive a Dovetail quarantine T-shirt.

Proceeds from the event benefit SATH and KAMP Dovetail.

For more information contact Allen at 937-366-6657.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Campers and staff members work on crafts during a past KAMP Dovetail at Rocky Fork State Park. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Dovetail-pic-2.jpg Campers and staff members work on crafts during a past KAMP Dovetail at Rocky Fork State Park.

18th SATH Radio-A-Thon is Oct. 14