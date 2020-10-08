Three sentenced to prison in common pleas court

More than a decade and a half of prison time was meted out by Judge Rocky Coss to three men in sentencing hearings held Wednesday in the Highland County Court of Common Pleas.

The three were ordered to be transported to the Corrections Reception Center in Orient to begin serving their sentences, while a fourth offender escaped time in prison but was ordered to serve 30 days in the Highland County Jail on his conviction of public indecency involving a minor.

Sentenced to six years imprisonment on drug charges was Gregory A. Ralph, 44, Hillsboro, who received 12 months in prison for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of school and another 12 months for aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school, both third-degree felonies; three years imprisonment for a second-degree felony charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school; and 12 months for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

He was given credit for 37 days jail time already served.

In the court’s judgment entry of confinement, it was ordered the sentences be served consecutively for a total of six years.

While a fine was waived by the court, documents stated that in the forfeiture specification, a total of $926 was to be disbursed in the following manner: $231.50 to the Highland County Task Force, $520.88 to the Greenfield Police Department and $173.62 to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Nicholas M. Cagnetti, 38, Montrose, Colorado, was sentenced to five years in prison on a second-degree felony conviction of sexual battery, which the judgment entry stated demanded a mandatory prison term.

He was credited for 52 days jail time served, and was ordered to register as a Tier III sex offender, which requires him to register every 90 days with the sheriff in his county of residence for the rest of his life.

A conviction on four counts of drug trafficking in the vicinity of a school resulted in John P. Willett, 44, Greenfield, being sentenced to five years in prison.

He received 12 months each for three counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, all third-degree felonies; and two years for a second-degree felony conviction on aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school; plus a forfeiture specification.

In his judgment entry of confinement, it was ordered the sentences were to be served consecutively for a total of five years, with 103 days credit for time served.

Court documents showed that a total of $240 was to be forfeited to: Highland County Task Force ($60); Greenfield Police Department ($135); and Highland County Prosecutor’s Office ($45).

Charles E. Lovett, 73, Hillsboro, received five years community control for his conviction on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of public indecency involving a minor, in addition to 30 days in the Highland County Jail.

The court’s judgment entry in his case stated he would pay reimbursement for the cost of incarceration and medical needs, in addition to ordering no unsupervised contact with any minor.

He was ordered to register as a Tier I sex offender, meaning he will have to register in-person with the sheriff’s office of his residence on an annual basis for the next 15 years.

Larissa E.G. Taylor, 29, Hillsboro, gained entry into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket and three years community control following a conviction of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Court documents show she was also ordered to pay $220 restitution to the Highland County Task Force, and to successfully complete residential treatment through the Lynn Goff House and Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center.

Joshua F. Stevens, 33, Hillsboro, was given entry into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket following his conviction on breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of theft.

His judgment entry further stated that if he violated community control and drug court docket conditions, he would be sentenced to 12 months in prison and fined $2,500 on the breaking and entering charge, with an additional six months imprisonment and a $1,000 fine on the theft charge.

Ernie R. Haskill, 40 Hillsboro, obtained entry into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Dockett in addition to three years community control following conviction on a fifth-degree felony of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

William J. Elkins, 50, Hillsboro, was granted entry into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket and three years community control after being convicted of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Nicholas A. Brown, 33, Hillsboro, was denied entry into the drug court docket but was given a sentence of three years community control on a fifth-degree felony conviction of possession of heroin. He was ordered to successfully complete the SPVMHC outpatient treatment program and recommended aftercare.

Lindsey Marie Leathley, 35, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years community control for conviction on a fourth-degree felony charge of endangering children. The judgment entry in her case specified that she was to have no contact with Richard McCoy, who was defined in the document as being a “co-defendant in this case.” It was also ordered that she successfully complete a treatment plan through FRS, and to have no contact with any minor except as permitted by juvenile court order or CSA plan.

Desari L. Griffith, 27, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years community control following conviction on a pair of fourth-degree felony counts of trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school and one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school. She was ordered to successfully complete the Substance Abuse Treatment and Reentry Program (STAR) and aftercare, and was to remain in jail until conveyed to STAR.

Ronald D. Houseman II, 39, Greenfield, received three years community control after being convicted of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to successfully complete a treatment plan through SPVMHC.

Brandy D. Thompson, 45, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years community control after being convicted of a third-degree felony of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, and a fourth-degree felony of trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school. She was ordered to successfully complete a recommended treatment program and pay restitution.

A capias warrant was issued for the arrest of Jamie L. Williams, 27, Greenfield, who failed to appear for his sentencing hearing Wednesday after being released on an own recognizance bond on Aug. 18.

He entered a guilty plea on Aug. 14 to an indictment charging him with three counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, all third-degree felonies; and three counts of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, all fifth-degree felonies.

The capias warrant ordered that once Williams was arrested, he was to be held without bond.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Cagnetti https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Nicholas-M-Cagnetti.jpg Cagnetti Ralph https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Gregory-Ralph.jpg Ralph

Others receive community control or drug court