Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Mary Thompson, one of my Facebook friends. I asked her to submit this wonderful recipe to us. Thank you so much Mary.

I am going to make this. I love recipes and I am so glad you all are sending your favorite recipes in. Every place I go people make comments on your recipes. Please keep them coming. The holidays are coming and we need something different and easy to fix. Most of us are very busy so we need something not so complicated.

I love to cook and bake, but I also want to have some time to spend playing with our new babies in the family. We have two new baby boys — Rowan and Branson — and, of course, we have sweet little Coleson.

Please keep sending your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Chicken bacon ranch

pull apart rolls

Ingredients:

1 15-ounce packaged 12-count potato rolls (i.e. Martin’s)

1 pound thinly sliced deli chicken

8 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

12 slices colby jack cheese

1/3 cup prepared Ranch salad dressing

1/2 cup butter

1 tbsp. chopped fresh chives

1 tsp. garlic sale

1/2 tsp. onion powder

2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat over to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Using a serrated knife, cut through the middle of the potato rolls. Place the bottom side by side on the pan. Set the tops aside.

3. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt together the softened butter, chives, garlic salt and onion powder.

4. Brush the bottoms of the sliced rolls with about one-third of the seasoned butter.

5. Layer half the cheese on the bottom, then arrange the chicken and bacon crumbles over the cheese. Break cheese slices if needed to fit.

6. Drizzle with Ranch dressing. Top with the final layer of cheese.

7. Brush liberally with butter mix. Place the tops of the cheese.

8. Brush the remaining seasoned butter on the top and sides. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

9. Cover loosely with foil. Bake covered for 20 minutes then uncover and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the tops are lightly brown.

10. Cut apart and serve immediately with additional Ranch dressing, if desired.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.