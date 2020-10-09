Water Co. addresses unsolicited calls

Highland County Water Company General Manager Hattie Lovedahl told The Times-Gazette Friday that unsolicited phone calls and blue voter proxy cards being received by its members were not coming from the company.

She wrote in an email that the voter proxy cards issued by the company are white, and that the blue ones are from a labor union committee that calls itself the Better Water Company Committee.

In a Friday news release, Highland County Water Company Board President Ronald Allen wrote that the company deeply apologizes if customers had received a phone call, adding that the water company was “not in support of these unsolicited calls being made to our valued customers.”

He indicated the calls were from the union representation and a committee determined to, in his words, “destroy the management of the Highland County Water Company.”

As previously reported in The Times-Gazette, the water company and Utility Workers Union of America Local 477-W have been in ongoing labor negotiations since last year.

The rescheduled annual meeting for the members of the Highland County Water Company, Inc., will be held at its office at 6696 U.S. Route 50 at the western edge of Hillsboro on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in the basement meeting room, for the election of three directors and any other business transactions that may arise.

Members will vote to replace two directors whose terms have expired, and designate one other to complete a term due to an unexpected vacancy.

“We would appreciate your support by signing the white Highland County Water Company, Inc. proxy before Oct. 15, the date of our annual meeting of the members, and returning it to us,” Allen wrote.

Allen indicated that official the water company’s white proxy cards can be obtained from the office, or can be printed from its website — www.highlandcountywater.com.

The Highland County Water Company is a private, non-profit water utility serving, at last count, nearly 11,600 members across parts of Highland, Adams, Brown, Clinton and Ross counties.

Board president says union opposition to blame